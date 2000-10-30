CATHOLICS URGED TO VOTE PRO-LIFE

Archbishop Edward Egan, in a Sunday Mass and a widely distributed letter, urged the New York Archdiocese's 2.4 million Catholics to vote next week for election candidates who oppose abortion.

"All of us will have an opportunity to choose leaders for our nation, our state and our local communities who share our commitment to fundamental rights for the unborn, those advanced in age, the sick and the needy," said Egan's letter. "As you cast your ballot, I prayerfully urge you to take a stand worthy of the community of faith of which you are a member."

The letter was sent to the 413 parishes in the diocese with instructions that it be read before Masses Saturday night and Sunday.

His remarks echoed a 1998 directive from the National Conference of Catholic Bishops, which declared that it is the duty of church leaders to admonish elected officials who support abortion rights. That conference also instructed bishops to encourage parishioners to use voting booths to express their opposition to abortion.