THREE PATAKI APPOINTEES DONATED TO HIS CAMPAIGN

Three of Gov. George E. Pataki's appointees to the New York Racing Association board gave $25,000 each to Pataki's campaign committee shortly before they were selected, according to a published report.

The Sunday Gazette of Schenectady found that current association trustees and executives donated $636,000 to state politicians over the past six years, including $208,000 to Friends of Pataki.

The other major beneficiaries were the Republican State Committee, which received $153,000; the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, $107,000; and the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee, $58,000.

The three $25,000 donors were Chester Broman, Joseph Cornacchia and Stuart Subotnick. Each made his donation to Friends of Pataki in July 1998.

Pataki appointed Cornacchia two months later and added Broman and Subotnick to the board in December of that year. Subotnick -- a top executive of Metromedia Group -- had previously given Pataki's campaign $28,000 in January 1998. Pataki's office denied any link between the money and the new trustees.