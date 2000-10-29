NOT QUITE THE BEST

In listening to Sabres' broadcasts, I notice that they still refer to Dominik Hasek as the best goalie in the world. Well then why did it take him so long get his first win this year?

Hasek is not the same goalie he was two years ago when he was the "best goalie in the world." That Dominik Hasek was an absolute magician in the net. So far this year he has not been very impressive. He has yet to steal a game for the Sabres and he has let in some very soft goals. For my money, the best goalie in the world plays for the Colorado Avalanche and his name is Patrick Roy.

Until Hasek starts winning, I wish the Sabres' announcers would refrain from using the "best goalie in the world" tag to describe him.

MICHAEL BIONDO

Amherst