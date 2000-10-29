MRS. PRESTON

A reception was given in Brierwood Country Club after the wedding of Amy A. Fierle and Thomas P. Preston at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Orchard Park.

Monsignor Richard T. Nugent performed the ceremony.

Ralph E. and Mary Margaret Fierle of Orchard Park are the bride's parents. Parents of the bridegroom are Bernice D. Preston of Hawley, Pa., and the late Thomas F. Preston.

The couple, who will live in Seattle, Wash., are traveling to Maui, Hawaii. A graduate of Mercyhurst College, the bride is an interior designer with Degen and Degan Architecture & Interior Design. The bridegroom is a graduate of Fordham University and is sales manager of Pioneer Manufacturing.