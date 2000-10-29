KENMORE WEST BOYS RUN AWAY WITH NFL CROSS COUNTRY TITLE

Kenmore West had an impressive five runners finish among the top 10 Saturday at the Niagara Frontier League Cross Country Championships held at Reservoir Park in Niagara Falls.

Jack McGrath placed first in the 3.1-mile race followed by teammates Justin Rogers (fourth), Mike Wyeice (sixth), Mike McGrath (eighth) and Craig Wisler (ninth).

In the ECIC boys, Sweet Home (ECIC I), Williamsville East (ECIC II) and Alden (ECIC III) won team titles in the annual event held at Alden.

Sweet Home and Frontier had three runners each finish in the top 10. The Panthers were: Dan Magnuszewski (third, 16:35.3), Markus Nett (sixth, 16:51.1) and Brad Heron (ninth, 16:59.0). The Falcons who placed: Steve Palmer (fifth, 16:49.4), Robert Haefner (seventh, 16:57.2) and Chris Swift (eighth, 16:58.5).

Peter Meindl of Orchard Park has the fastest time of the day among the three divisions with a 15:43.8. Ryan Mikrut of Amherst won Class B in 16:54.3 and Arthur Jozwiak of John F. Kennedy defending his title in Class C in 16:18.8.

John Flor of Albion covered 3.1 miles in 16:57.3 at Lakeside Beach Park in Albion to win the Niagara-Orleans League meet. Starpoint won the team title.

Girls cross country

Frontier (ECIC I), Iroquois (ECIC II) and Alden (ECIC III) won division titles at the ECIC Championships held at Alden.

Sophomore Melissa Hale of JFK had the fastest time of the day among the girls, an 18:53.5. She's the first JFK runner to ever win the overall ECIC title. Melissa Terwilliger of Frontier won ECIC I in 19:19.3. Jenny Koeppel of Amherst ran a 19:08.2 to win ECIC II.

In the Niagara Frontier League Championships, Lockport captured team honors among the nine schools competing at Reservoir Park. Danielle Podlucky of Grand Island took first place in 20:09 over 3.1 miles.

Angela Kudla ran a 18:34.6 to help Starpoint win the team title at the Niagara-Orleans League meet as Lakeside Beach Park.

Boys soccer

Class A quarterfinals: Chris Robey scored twice for No. 1 seed Kenmore East in a 7-0 blanking of Lake Shore. Other goal scorers were Nii Sowah, Mike Farrell, Brian Miller, Jon Bonito, Bob Calvanesso. Goalies Dave Grant and Pat Bannen combined for five saves. . . . Ryan Donahue, Scott Siegel and Joe Conjerti scored for Lockport in a 3-0 blanking of defending Class A champion Lancaster. Goalkeeper Wade Andes turned back nine Redskin shots. . . . Zach Kneeland had a hat trick and goalkeeper Mark Zablotny turned back six shots as Clarence blanked Hutch-Tech, 8-0. . . . Joe Watkins scored for Hamburg in a 1-0 win over West Seneca West. Matt Bender had eight saves for the Bulldogs.

Class B-2 quarterfinal: Brian Bihl had two goals, including the game-winner with five minutes left, as Eden edged Royalton-Hartland, 2-1. . . . Andrew Lesch-Wragge scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Fredonia nipped Lackawanna, 2-1. Mahran Omer scored for the Steelers. . . . Jesse Hamms had two goals and Tim Butler added a goal and two assists as No. 2 seed East Aurora (17-1-1) advanced with a 7-0 win over Alden. Steve Pitt had four saves for the 32nd shutout in his career.

IAC Championship: Justin Kemmerer, Nathan Kawalerski, Scott Johnson and Jon Hicks scored as West Seneca Christian beat Christian Central, 4-0, for the title at Hilbert College. West Seneca Christian goalkeeper Peter Culver recorded the shutout.

Girls soccer

Class A quarterfinals: Katie Botkins and Erin Tambs scored for Lake Shore in a 2-0 win over Orchard Park. . . . Liz Borawski had four goals for Kenmore East in a 6-2 win over Pioneer. . . . Jenna Hoyt and Amanda Edwards had two goals each as Williamsville North beat Frontier, 4-1. Katie Ketchum scored the lone goal for the Falcons.

Class B quarterfinal: Iroquois ran its record to 20-0 with a 2-1 win over Amherst. Jennifer Lischer gave Iroquois a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game. Brittany Brinkworth of Amherst tied the score at the 20-minute mark. Natalie Crofut was credited with the game-winner, giving her a school record 29 goals this season. Sophomore goalie Nicole Soroka had 12 saves, including three point-blank shots in the second half. . . . Iroquois will take on Williamsville East, a 4-0 winner over Starpoint. Taunya Englert scored twice and Jenna Gage made 14 saves for the Flames. . . . Jamie Dougherty had two goals and Katie Kendall, Kristina Kurpiewski and Savannah Stolzenbug added single scores as No. 1 seed Grand Island advanced with a 5-0 win over East Aurora. . . . Alison Kicinski had a pair of goals as Williamsville South beat Albion, 5-0.

Class C quarterfinal: Kristina Nawhiney and Michelle Hayes had two goals and one assist each as Wilson advanced with a 6-3 win over Cattaraugus/Little Valley. Ashley Smith had all three goals for C/LV. . . . LeAnne Gedraitis scored the game-winner on an assist from Lindsey Broom with 2:02 left in triple overtime to lift Holland over Akron, 3-2. . . . Katy Wachowicz had three goals and Julie Fortuna added two as No. 1 seed Allegany-Limestone dominated Panama, 8-0.

Msgr. Martin Association quarterfinals: Three out of four games were played at Canisius College's Demske Complex. Katie Sampson had three goals and Sarah Elloff two for Holy Angels in a 7-0 blanking of Villa Maria. . . . Mt. Mercy beat Park, 6-0, led by Katie Goodfellow's two goals. . . . Freshman Meghan McGuire scored the winning goal in sudden death as Sacred Heart edged Nardin, 2-1. . . . Heidi Wein had two goals and goalkeeper Lindsay Hartman earned the shutout as Mt. St. Mary's beat Buffalo Seminary, 5-0. In Tuesday's semifinals at Demske, Holy Angels will play Mt. Mercy at 6 p.m. and Sacred Heart takes on Mt. St. Mary's at 8 p.m.