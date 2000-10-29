HINGIS DENIES KOURNIKOVA FIRST WTA SINGLES TITLE

Anna Kournikova had a raucous home crowd supporting her as she tried again to win her first WTA Tour singles title. She didn't come close.

Top-ranked Martina Hingis beat Kournikova, 6-3, 6-1, Sunday in Moscow to win the Kremlin Cup in a lopsided match that made the 20-year-old Swiss the youngest tennis player to win $14 million in prize money.

Kournikova, who will move back into the top 10 for the first time since April by virtue of reaching the championship match, is 0 for 4 in finals appearances.

After their match, Hingis and Kournikova went out to play the doubles final. They lost to U.S. Open champions Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Olympic champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov beat David Prinosil, 6-2, 7-5, in the men's final for his first ATP Tour title of 2000.

In Basel, Switzerland, Thomas Enqvist captured the Swiss Indoors, beating Roger Federer, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1, and denying the Swiss star a chance to win before his home fans.