It wouldn't be right to celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited CD by The Dollywatchers with a normal release party. The band will celebrate the CD's recent arrival on store shelves with a Halloween party this weekend. The self-titled CD will be available Saturday at the band's "Cirque de Halloween" party at Mohawk. "The evening is a metaphor for the band on the whole - it's a big circus," said vocalist Terry Sullivan said. The "Cirque de Halloween" begins at 11 p.m. Saturday in Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk, and includes costumes, prizes and a performance by The Drapes. Admission is $5.

Sounds Hawaiian

There always seems to be a life-changing moment for a musician. For guitarist Bill Neubauer, that day was six years ago when he was introduced to "Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar" during a performance by Hawaiian guitarists at the University at Buffalo. "I've never heard anything so beautiful," Neubauer said. "It's closer to classical guitar playing than it is to the more popular Hawaiian sound that most of us mainlanders are familiar with," he said, calling it "the sweetest guitar music this side of paradise." He'll share the music and its history from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Borders Books and Music, 2015 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga.

Halloween horrors

There's something about Halloween that gets the creative blood flowing in musicians. This weekend welcomes annual performances by a variety of groups. Nietzsche's has a full Halloween lineup. Tonight, it's The Irving Klaws. On Saturday, it's a special holiday doubleheader with the Voice of Cheese (Frank Zappa tribute band) performing at 8 p.m., followed by Mudtown Rudy Hell Night at 11. Between shows (about 10:30 p.m.) is a costume contest with a $100 prize. The darkest place to be Halloween weekend has to be the Continental, 212 Franklin St. On Saturday, there's an 18-and-over show starting at 11 p.m. and going to nearly sunrise with Displaced, followed by Hollowpoint, a costume contest (at about 12:20 a.m.) and other bands.

