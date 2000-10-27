FUND-RAISING GALA ON TAP

Fresh off a fund-raising effort for a new bus, Wyoming Community Hospital Foundation leaders are getting ready for a gala and auction.

The fund-raising gala is set for 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at the historic Village Hall of Wyoming on Route 19. A wine tasting done by Casa Larga Vineyards is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m., and items such as jewelry, gift certificates and bed-and-breakfast accommodations will be auctioned.

Marketing Director Ann Dadd said last year's event raised $12,000. She said proceeds from the event go back into the Wyoming County Community Health System, headquartered in Warsaw.

Foundation leaders are also celebrating the recent effort to raise the $50,000 needed to buy a bus for nursing facility residents. Donations for the bus included $10,000 from the medical staff, according to Dr. Abdul Chaudry, president of the Wyoming County Community Hospital medical staff.

Dadd said other donations included $30,000 from nursing facility resident Norma Pledger.

Tickets for the gala are $60 for an individual and $110 for a couple. Reservations can be made by calling 786-8940, Ext. 4459.