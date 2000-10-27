A service for Dorothy M. Belz will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Road, West Falls. Interment will be in Griffins Mills Cemetery, West Falls.

Mrs. Belz died Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2000) in Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. She was 78.

Born Dorothy Swyers in Wales, she graduated from East Aurora High School in 1942. She worked at Curtiss-Wright Corp. in East Aurora from 1942 to 1945, then at Fisher-Price in East Aurora starting in 1946.

She married Clarence Belz in 1949 and left Fisher-Price to raise a family. She returned to Fisher-Price in 1967 and worked there until she retired in 1982.

Mrs. Belz was a sports fan who followed the Buffalo Bills and Sabres and enjoyed watching her husband and sons play softball.

She also enjoyed spending summers in Restoule, Ont., and ice fishing in the winter at Silver Lake.

Mrs. Belz was a member of the Friday night bowling league in East Aurora, the West Falls Fire Department Auxiliary and the Fisher-Price women's softball team.

She is survived by three sons, Terry and Mark, both of East Aurora, and Kenneth of Wales Center; a daughter, Darlene Breeser of South Wales; a sister, Daisy Krolczyk of West Falls; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

