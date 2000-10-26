BOARD ORDERS IMPLEMENTATION OF SEVEN GOALS

The Akron School Board on Wednesday night directed Superintendent Ronald G. DeCarli, the administration and staff to implement a priority list of seven goals for the coming year.

The board unanimously adopted the goals after having spent the past months "putting much thought, hard work and extra time at many work sessions to develop them," said Board President Cynthia Tretter.

The goals include developing and implementing an annual process to assess existing and proposed new curriculum consistent with the educational goals of the district, community and state requirements; proceeding with a middle school concept and philosophy; updating a comprehensive computer education program; and developing long-range plans such as education, facilities and maintenance, personal and fiscal.

The superintendent will issue a progress report to the board.

In other matters, DeCarli congratulated the school's students of the month and reported on a partnership forming between the district and some local businesses that he said will "eventually move into a work-study program to give young people skills and an opportunity to learn about business."

DeCarli also announced that John Wideman, the district's transportation supervisor and his department were recently awarded the state Community Safety Award for providing safe transportation.

"Akron was one of 16 out of 2,800 statewide districts to receive the award," DeCarli said. "We're very proud of our mechanics for their role. "They have exceeded the standards of safety."

Also Wednesday, the board approved several classifications and placements as recommended by the Committee on Preschool Special Education and Committee on Special Education.

The board also:

Hired 10 elementary Academic Improvement Program teachers, added five names to the substitute teacher list and approved 28 volunteers.

Set its next meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Amended the organizational minutes of July 5 to state that DeCarli was appointed internal claims auditor.

Gave approval for a field trip to Toronto on June 3 for pupils in grades six through eight at no cost to the district.