WEB SITES WIRE IN FANS TO SUBWAY SERIES SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

Remember when you had to hide your Palm Pilot during school so that the teacher wouldn't catch you checking the cybercast of the World Series to see how Mickey Mantle was doing?

No? OK, maybe it was a transistor radio and you were following Tom Seaver or Brooks Robinson. The technology has changed, as has the power of the television networks, which dictate that all Series games be played at night.

With all of the games on TV and radio during prime time, monitoring the pitch-by-pitch action on the computer seems a little less compelling than it would be for a day game, when you might find yourself checking the score during an idle moment at work. (Or, more likely, fitting in some work during a lull in the game.)

But there are other ways of enhancing Subway Series week by going online. You can get the official version of things at the teams' official sites (Mets.com and Yankees.com). But for those who were born wearing Yankee pinstripes, or find themselves whistling "Meet the Mets" in the shower, they will probably prefer the "too much is never enough" approach offered on the top fan-produced pages.

The site baseball-links.com lists 54 different Web sites that cover the Yankees, and 48 covering the Mets. But the most popular unofficial sites are Bronx-Bombers.com and Mets Online.

The Bronx Bombers page (www.bronxbombersonline) is as slick as Derek Jeter fielding a ground ball, perhaps a little too slick.

The daily lineup includes team stories and features, and photos from each game of the Series. The stories, many from wire services (though the services are not credited), are a little redundant, since newspapers from all over the world are covering the Series every day. But if you long to read the entire transcript of a Joe Torre news conference, rather than a sportswriter's take on it, this is the place.

The site's photo section is impressive. There are 61 different shots from Game Two, which included the infamous Clemens-Piazza incident, which you can view from all angles.

Where Bronx-Bombers.com comes up short is displaying much passion for the team. Shouldn't there be some screaming headlines about Roger Clemens vs. Mike Piazza? Instead, the site's account of Game Two is quite sober, with the headline: "Clemens pitches exquisite game, Yanks lead series 2-0." Come on, that could have been the headline from the Anchorage Daily News.

There is a banner on top of the site's home page that says, "Let's Go Yanks, Beat the Mets," but it gets lost under the ads on top, for Hewlett-Packard computers.

There's too much IBM here and not enough "Vinny from Canarsie."

The one section where fans get to flaunt their pinstripe passion is the forum section, a bulletin board for fan comments. These are sometimes worth scanning, but most of the messages are posted by people who believe that arguments are settled based on how many exclamation points they use.

The top Mets site (www.metsonline.net) is a different story. The first thing you notice here is a banner proclaiming, "Not in Our House -- no way!" -- a reference to the Series' shift to Shea Stadium. That kind of cheering sets the tone.

Webmaster Bryan Hoch is more of a fanatic than the invisible hands behind Bronx-Bombers.com. Hoch's Mets site has the expected game stories, Series journals, and photo collections. But the "sounds" section is what makes the site come to life for Met heads.

Their WAV sound collection goes back to the Mets' beginnings in 1962, with Bob Murphy's call from the first game. And announcer calls from other famous games in Mets history are preserved here as well.

There's even a song called "Who Let the Mets Out" -- a takeoff on the Baja Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out" available for downloading to MP3 players.

Now that the Mets are back in the Series, perhaps a new song is called for. Something like, "Don't Sweep in the Subway, Baby."

Bits and bytes

Worldseries.com is an official site produced by Major League Baseball, and it's a major league effort. Among the highlights: A video feature of great World Series moments, including: Joe Carter's Series-ending homer in 1993; Kirk Gibson's pinch-hit homer in 1988; Carlton Fisk's 1975 homer; and Bill Mazeroski's legendary blast in 1960.

Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza both give their side of their Game Two confrontation and aftermath on their Web pages on www.athletedirect.com. Writes Clemens: "This is ridiculous. I've got family here in New York reading some of this garbage saying that I'm 'unstable.' . . . I've got no issues with Piazza, or his team, other than I want to beat the crap out of them on the field. . . . Let's get back to playing baseball in the World Series."

Piazza's entry says: "It was just a bizarre play. . . . It took me a second or two (after the play) to comprehend what happened. I went out to confront him. . . . If he says anything like derogatory or obscene, to me, that's a problem. But he seemed extremely apologetic. . . . Unfortunately, this has taken prominence over the ballgame."

To hear some classic John Sterling calls of great Yankee moments, go to Vinnie's Yankees Page, www.monmouth.com/~enzo/ yankees.html. The site hasn't been updated since after the 1998 World Series, but true fans will enjoy hearing Sterling's cheering after the last out of the Series: "The Yankees win! . . . Thaaaaaaaaa Yankees win!"

