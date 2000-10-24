POOLING MONEY TO MAKE MONEY

A commission set up by County Executive Joel A. Giambra to stimulate regional thinking in Erie County has come up with its first proposal for local towns and villages: joint investing.

Members of the Who Does What? Commission said the county's 73 separate taxing jurisdictions could make a lot more cash in interest income if they pool together and invest with Erie County.

"It's no pain, all gain," said Andrew J. Rudnick, president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, which created the commission for Giambra. "It's not a cost-cutting recommendation, but a revenue-enhancing one."

Giambra, a Republican, is enthusiastically backing the idea.

It's the first proposal pitched by the committee Giambra established in June to look for ways to stimulate regional thinking and cooperation around Erie County.

"This allows for some extra money to be made without making any hard decisions," he said. "This is a way to achieve greater revenues for local governments without them having to sacrifice any local home rule."

Giambra said the idea is one he first promoted as city comptroller in Buffalo two years ago, in conjunction with County Comptroller Nancy A. Naples, also a Republican.

Towns, villages, school districts and other taxing entities could make between $2.8 million and $8.6 million a year, overall, by jointly investing with the county, commission members said. The lower figure is a conservative estimate; the $8.6 million figure is a moderate level, members said. The earnings level could even go higher, they said.

That kind of return is possible because municipalities are currently investing their money in individual accounts that earn far less in interest than Erie County does, said Commission Chairman Charles M. Mitschow.

"The towns and villages that actually collect the money have had a variety of ways for handling the money that comes in," said Mitschow, retired president of HSBC Bank USA. "But none of them get the rate of return that the county does with these investments."

Together, the 73 taxing jurisdictions have a potential pool of about $3 billion a year to invest, money that fluctuates according to taxing seasons, commission members said.

Kenneth J. Vetter, project manager of the commission, said Monroe County uses an investment model similar to the one being proposed.

Vetter said the commission recommends a small group of towns and villages sign on to the investment pool soon as a pilot project for the concept. Then, more and more municipalities can take advantage of the idea, he said.