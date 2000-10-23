THE MOTLEY FOOL GETS SERIOUS

Tom and David Gardner are being serious.

The funny hats are safely squirreled away; their humor turned down a couple notches. Instead, the founders of the personal-finance-information company Motley Fool discuss business models; their new chief executive, Pat Garner, sketches a graph on a napkin to explain how the company has refined what it does, emphasizing what is profitable, jettisoning what isn't.

It's strange to be hearing this from grown men who are famous in the Internet world for comparing themselves to well-heeled clowns.

The days when any company could jump on the Internet and expect investors to throw money at it like beads at Mardi Gras are over. After the party comes the hangover.

In this new environment, which actually resembles the old one, profitability is what matters. A company thinking of going public or looking for investment capital must prove it has more than a good idea. The idea must also work. Hence, the seriousness of the Gardner brothers.

Founded in 1994 as a financial newsletter for friends and family by a couple of English majors, the Motley Fool's own life mirrors that of Internet commerce. First came a popular spot on America Online, then, when the Web took off, their own site. There have been books, newspaper columns and a radio show. The Motley Fool has ridden the wave of hype. Now, like the rest of the Internet, the company must prove it can survive.

"It's been quite an interesting year," said Garner, hired in May after 30 years at Coca-Cola to help manage the growing company and move it toward a public offering of stock. "We've all had to learn the importance of cash flow. Cash-burn doesn't work anymore. The old rules still apply."

The men are in town to meet with investors and hold their annual board meeting. Last fall, they collected $26.5 million in venture capital from Seattle-based Maveron and the Mayfield Fund of San Francisco. In six years, they've grown from three employees to 370 with operations in the United States, Germany and England.

At 35 and 32, Tom and David Gardner are old men. Their company is ancient in Internet years. Their casual dress, foosball table and company sports teams seem quaint. No longer are they one of the only financial-data sites.

People can now choose between established brokerage sites, discount brokers, financial magazines and Internet-only advice and news companies.

Motley Fool is moving toward new technologies, too. For Palm users connecting through AvantGo, which provides software for wireless equipment, Motley Fool is the default personal-finance page.

Of course, cable Internet channels and wireless could be the next in a long line of hyped revolutions that never come. Wasn't high-definition TV supposed to be in every home by now? The Internet superhighway is littered with the carcasses of companies that couldn't fulfill their promises.

After three profitable years, the Motley Fool has lost money the past three as it has grown. No longer is it a small, cheeky company that stuck out by challenging the wisdom of Wall Street. With venture capital behind them, the Gardners and Garner need to show soon their plan will work.

Not surprisingly, they insist it will, no matter what the skeptics say about the faltering business-to-consumer model.

"There's so much hype out there it's ridiculous," David Gardner said. "The idea that business-to-consumer is dead is so overrated. . . . It'll never be dead."

Added Tom Gardner: "We've really thought this over."

How very serious.