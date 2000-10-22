EDITOR'S CHOICE

The First Time I Got Paid For It: Writer's Tales from the Hollywood Trenches edited by Peter Lefcourt and Laura J. Shapiro, forward by William Goldman (Public Affairs, $24).

For the first half of the 20th century, writers thought that writing for Hollywood was one of the deadly sins, nestled somewhere between sloth and gluttony. Its metaphoric resemblance to the World's Oldest Profession gives this jaunty and hilarious anthology its title. The subtitle, though, isn't quite accurate. Though these are all movie and TV writers (writing under the auspices of the Writer's Guild), the tales they're slicing on wry about an inch thick aren't just tales from the Hollywood Hills, full of humiliations and idiocies, but tales of writerly professionalism wherever it happened first.

Screenwriter Michael Tolkin ("The Player," "Rapture"), for instance, tells a typically acid, black comic story about the guy who first published him in the Village Voice. Chuck Lorre ("Dharma and Greg") doesn't even do that. He just lays out the time he got fired as headwriter of "Beany and Cecil." You couldn't ask for a more flavorful role call than the cast here: Alan Alda, Stephen Bochco, Eric Bogosian, Allan Burns, Cameron Crowe, Roger Director, Delia Ephron, John Gay, Gary David Goldberg, Larry Gelbart, Bo Goldman, Lawrence Kasdan, Richard LaGravenese, Daniel Petrie Jr., Carl Reiner and more. Not every short piece is a gem but the ratio of precious stones to zircons is about five to one, which puts the collection in the running for classic status.

Above the Line: Conversations About the Movies by Lawrence Grobel (Da Capo, $17, paper).

You wouldn't think Joyce Carol Oates would be the latest enlistee in the rhetorical inflation game of the Movie Critics' Blurb-O-Mat. But here she is in the first sentence of her introduction to this book declaring flatly "if there is a Mozart of interviewers, Larry Grobel is that individual." She isn't telling us that there's a "Don Giovanni" or a final "Requiem" among Grobel's celebrity interviews, just his "apparent ease of execution" and "consistent high quality."

Low standards for a Mozart, perhaps, but you can't argue with her. Grobel is awfully good. These Q. and A. interviews are split between those that originally appeared in Playboy (Anthony Hopkins, Siskel and Ebert, Jean-Claude Van Damme) and, in reduced form, in Movieline (Jodie Foster, Robert Evans, Oliver Stone, Robert Towne, Lily Tomlin, Harrison Ford and Sharon Stone.) Whether tiptoeing with consummate grace around Lily Tomlin's sexuality or sitting quietly and discreetly while Oliver Stone compares himself to Van Gogh (Grobel merely offered a resemblance to Norman Mailer), he is, on every page of this book, doing two remarkable things: giving you a sense of how and why movies are actually made and, at the same time, giving you an uncommonly revealing sense of the people who actually do it. The world is full of people, these days, who pretend to do both. Very few come close to Grobel for, yes, "apparent ease of execution" and "consistent high quality."

Brilliant Beginnings: The Youthful Works of Great Artists, Writers and Composers, edited by Roselyne de Aiyala and Jean-Pierre Gueno (Abrams, $55).

Schubert wrote a four-hand Fantasy for Piano when he was 12. Jane Austen wrote a history of England at 16. Felix Mendelssohn had written a comic opera by the age of 12. Rimbaud had virtually abandoned poetry altogether by 18. One thing about talent: it most often shows up early, in some form anyway. It may not give you much sense of a future artist but more often than not you can see some tufted growths of creativity sprouting early on.

This lavish book is way too good for coffee tables. You can see what some of this juvenile talent looks like. Rimbaud, for instance, obsessively scribbles regiments of pseudo-words in school notebooks giving you the best sense you could ever get of everything he needed to flee. Picasso, at 14, was already an impressive artist. Photographer Cartier-Bresson, at 16, was a painter of Montmartre street scenes. There are a lot of school notebooks here and letters home. And the focus skews a bit too French. But it's a superb, beautifully illustrated book about what genius and its lesser sibling talent look like in childhood form.

-- Jeff Simon