DOYLE TO RECEIVE JAECKLE AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP ROLE IN COURTS

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent E. Doyle, administrative judge for Western New York's 8th Judicial District, will be honored next month with the Edwin F. Jaeckle Award.

The award is the highest honor bestowed annually by the University at Buffalo Law School and its Law Alumni Association. It is given to an individual who has made an impact on the legal profession and contributed significantly to the law school.

The award is named for the late Edwin F. Jaeckle, its first recipient, who graduated from the law school in 1915 and became a major figure in legal and political circles. It will be presented Nov. 4 at the 25th anniversary Alumni Convocation in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Colleagues consider Doyle, who has served for almost six years as administrative judge in the eight-county district, to be an activist and innovator.

His accomplishments include streamlining court calendars, implementing the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program, establishing specialized courts to handle drug and domestic violence cases, and taking steps to improve minority representation on juries.

He has also played a key role in working with Erie County on constructing a new building to house Family Court and on upgrading court facilities.

During his third year at Canisius College in 1953, he was admitted to UB Law School. A state judge since 1979, Doyle has taught at the law school since 1974.