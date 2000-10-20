NEWS IN BRIEF

Power to be interrupted Oct. 29 in Arcade

ARCADE -- Residents of the Arcade Electric District will be without electrical power from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 29 while the system is repaired.

Larry Kilburn, public works superintendent for the Village of Arcade, said the outage will affect customers in the Village and Town of Arcade, and sections of the towns of Yorkshire, Freedom and Sardinia.

Kilburn said information is available from the public works office at 17 Church St., Arcade.

Walk against domestic violence is today

DUNKIRK -- The third annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will begin at noon today in the parking lot of the City Pier.

The purpose is to support victims and raise public awareness about this crime. Representatives from the member agencies of the Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence invite the public to join the walk.

The walkers will go up Central Avenue to City Hall on Fourth Street. Mayor Robert Kesicki has proclaimed October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Salvation Army, which operates the only licensed domestic violence shelter in the county, is sponsoring the walk.

Lazio sets campaign stops in Olean, Dunkirk

OLEAN -- Rep. Rick A. Lazio will make a campaign stop Saturday as he directs his campaign for the U.S. Senate across the Southern Tier.

A rally has been set for 5:30 p.m. in Lincoln Park, with local candidates expected to join Lazio to send their message to get out the vote Nov. 7.

Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Jeremiah J. Moriarty III said Lazio, who is running against Hillary Rodham Clinton, the Democrat, is also planning stops in Binghamton, Hornell and Dunkirk.

Absentee ballot applications due Oct. 31

MAYVILLE -- All absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 7 election must be postmarked by Oct. 31, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections reminds residents.

Applications are available at municipal buildings throughout the county, according to Election Commissioners Terry Niebel, Republican, and Norman P. Green, Democrat. Applications and voting are available when the office is open. The deadline for absentee voting is 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Also, the office will be open until 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Police session targets Web porn, kids

About 130 police officers, investigators and prosecutors from 40 local enforcement agencies are involved in a daylong training program today dealing with escalating Internet crimes against children.

Erie County District Attorney Frank J. Clark said the "cyber-crime" session he is staging is linked to recent U.S. Justice Department studies indicating that about one in every five children with computer access has received a sexual solicitation or contact over the Internet in the past year.

"One in every four of those children were also exposed to unwanted and unsolicited pictures of naked persons or persons engaging in sexual acts in the last year, meaning the Internet has become a cyber-playground for those who prey on our children," Clark said.

The program at Classics V Banquet Center on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst will deal with many topics, including the use of personal computers in the abuse and exploitation of children and the distribution of pornography, he said.

The law enforcers are receiving instruction on how children are solicited for sexual conduct over the Internet, how the Internet and its service providers work, and how to handle computer crime scenes and other forensic evidentiary issues as well as seizing computers, he added.