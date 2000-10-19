POLICE & COURTS

One of two brothers takes plea bargain in robbery

LOCKPORT -- One of two Niagara Falls brothers accused of robbing a Town of Niagara jeweler took a plea bargain Wednesday.

County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. will sentence Kenneth White, 33, of Ontario Avenue, Feb. 7 for attempted third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree robbery.

White and his brother Keith, 28, were charged with robbing the owner of Carl's Jewelers on Military Road on Oct. 21, 1999.

In another theft case before Broderick on Wednesday, Donald F. Walker, 37, of Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, was sentenced to time served for attempted fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Walker had been in custody since Feb. 10. He was found at the wheel of a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in April 1998.

Six-month jail sentence imposed in cocaine case

LOCKPORT -- A Town of Niagara man was sent to jail Wednesday for six months, to be followed by five years' probation, for attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. imposed the sentence on Karl A. Bauer, 32, of Tuscarora Road. Bauer was arrested in Niagara Falls on April 16, 1999, with .93 ounces of cocaine in his possession.

In other Niagara Falls drug cases before Broderick:

Thomas J. Jakubowski, 24, of 17th Street, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on charges of third-degree criminal sale and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was charged with selling cocaine to an undercover police officer Jan. 13.

Michael C. Moore, 45, of Memorial Parkway, changed his guilty plea from attempted third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance to fifth-degree criminal sale. The difference allowed Broderick to send Moore to the state's secure drug treatment facility at Willard for 3 1/2 to seven years. He had been sentenced Sept. 1 to the same stretch in prison.