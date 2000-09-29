GRANT REVIVES HISPANICS UNITED PROJECT

Hispanics United of Buffalo, a social services agency for Hispanic residents, is getting a much-needed financial boost in the form of a $75,000 grant to restart construction of its Family Preservation Center.

For a year, the half-finished center adjacent to Hispanics United on Virginia Street has been a major eyesore for Lower West Side residents. Construction crews had halted their work on the new facility shortly after the organization stopped making payments.

But Thursday, area politicians and representatives of the Federal Enterprise Community of Buffalo and Hispanics United announced that the $75,000 enterprise community grant would be used to pay off the building's existing debt and trigger investment from other agencies.

"Good things are going to happen here at HUB," said Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, to much applause.

The grant alone won't be enough to complete the building, but it should free up a considerable amount of state money already earmarked for the Family Preservation Center, which was held up when the agency's finances started falling apart.

Israel Gonzalez, the new executive director of Hispanics United, said he hopes the grant also will restore much of the agency's lost credibility and give state, county and private funding sources new reasons to invest in the center.

If all goes as hoped, he said, construction may begin again before the year is out, with a goal of completion by next spring.

Once completed, the Family Preservation Center will be used to expand Hispanics United's social services programs and allow other agencies to use the site, Gonzalez said.

The building originally was slated to be completed with $460,000 from the state's Office of Children and Family Services, Gonzalez said. But because the building sat unfinished for a year, Hispanics United must deal with additional expenses related to the inflated cost of materials and damage that has occurred to the site.