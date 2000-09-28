DOING THE WORM DANCE IS A TRICKY PROPOSITION

I hate mornings when I can't even go for a brisk walk without feeling guilty. It's because of "them."

Heavy rains from the night before left the earth drenched. The perspiring ground left a lingering mist of musty soil. Yes, today was definitely "worm day."

Generally, worms are good. They help aerate the soil by casting off nutrients and are an excellent source of fishing bait. As a child, I remember my father soaking the lawn with a water hose at night. It was one of the rare times I stayed up late. Clad in my pajamas and boots, I would shine my flashlight on the wet grass and, with luck and quickness of hand, I was able to snatch up night crawlers before they retreated back into their dark, underground world.

But now I am a grown woman and my sneakers have faced thousands of these critters sticking to dried sidewalks, driveways and streets. They came out in droves during the warm daylight, not because of a family reunion or religious event but because they were literally flooded out of their homes. All of my walkways were totally "wormed." How was I supposed to maneuver around them?

Stepping on them wasn't an option; doing the worm dance was -- move to the right, slither, slide, squirm, wiggle; step to the left, slither, slide, squirm, wiggle.

I blame the birds for this predicament. They aren't doing their jobs. They simply fly by or sit in trees oblivious to the fact that these creatures are slowly dying. Why don't they partake of a free and easy meal? Are our feathered friends spoiled with the variety-packed birdseed from backyard feeders? Or do they prefer raw juicy worms under "grass" instead of fried and dried?

In the past, I have helped the elderly cross streets and given up seats on buses. But I never thought that I would actually help struggling worms make it back to land.

I feel this way because I'm so large and they are so helpless. They look like crawling fingers -- motioning to me to come and help them. Besides, they were dealt a cruel fate when nature fashioned their heads to match their butts.

Worms don't get enough credit. They make excellent tenants. I have mowed across their ceilings and turned their world upside down with my weeding, and they have never once complained. Maybe that's because they have no eyes, ears or lungs. I guess it's a blessing in disguise that they never see an approaching footstep, or hear baby robins chirping in anticipation of their next meal.

Worried about the increasing downpours this year, I have started the "Save The Worm Foundation." I have lobbied scientists to genetically alter the species of which there are approximately 1,000 different types. The worms that roam my neighborhood unfortunately have only one sense -- touch. Therefore, I have requested for another one to be added -- a sense of direction! I get awfully tired rerouting dehydrated worms who are headed toward yet another patch of dry concrete.

I have also encouraged the medical field to consider cloning them with amphibians. Wouldn't it be terrific for worms to be able to float just long enough until their burrows have dried out?

To my amazement, I have gotten several county fairs to hand out homeless worms instead of goldfish as prizes. They make the ultimate low-maintenance, down-to-earth pet. Just think, no cleaning of their living quarters is involved -- in fact, the dirtier the better. And no purchases of treasure chests or noisy water filters would ever have to be made. The best part is that the only food they require is dirt cheap.

Having addressed several of these rescue missions, I no longer hate morning walks and no longer feel guilty, because I know that I have helped get worms off the streets.

KAREN ADRAGNA WALSH is an operating room nurse, freelance writer and protector of worms.

