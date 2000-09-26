OLEAN RESIDENTS VYING FOR HOUSING GRANTS

OLEAN -- About 60 residents of the City of Olean are vying for as many as 25 housing grants of $15,000 each, and officials expect to add more names this week.

Forty-eight low- to moderate-income applicants signed up for the assistance after the first meeting earlier this month, and almost a dozen more came forward after receiving information at a second session.

Between 22 and 25 first-time home buyers will be chosen to receive the grants for $12,000 down payments for a home in the $35,000 to $60,000 range and $3,000 grants that could be used for improving the dwelling.

"The response has been great so far," said Community Development Director John Sayegh about the $400,000 program he hopes will spin off $1.5 million in loans from banks and private sources.

Applicants are screened by Sayegh and other city officials for income, employment and credit status. Those who are deemed eligible must undergo a six-hour technical assistance training period. Meanwhile, real estate agents are scouting properties around the city to be purchased under the program.

Sayegh said that the selected home buyers will be named in a month and that closings could take place in late December before Christmas.

The final morning information session will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday in Jamestown Community College's Depot Training Center on North Barry Street. An evening session will begin at 7 o'clock in the John Ash Community Center.

Camp Gross will hold Fall Work Day

CASSADAGA -- Fall Work Day at Camp Gross, Route 60, will be held Saturday.

Volunteers will prepare the camp for the fall and winter camping season. Work will be done in the woods, along with painting, cleanup and maintenance jobs. Volunteers are asked to bring tools. Refreshments and lunch will be furnished.

The camp has six heated cabins and shower and sanitary facilities for use by any youth group during the fall and winter seasons. For more information, call the ranger, Tim Cobb, at 595-2171 or Ed Hamlet at 672-2004.

Arts and Crafts Show in Senecas' library

SALAMANCA -- An Arts and Crafts Show is being held in the Seneca Nation's Allegany Library through Oct. 6.

The library is located on Broad Street Extension next to the nation's Historical Museum. The library is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Notary public course being offered

SALAMANCA -- Registrations are open through Oct. 6 for a notary public course sponsored by the Southern Tier West Planning Board.

Alfred Piombino, notarial law expert, educator and author, will conduct the program, and New York State will administer a test for a notary license.

An introductory program will be held Oct. 10, an update program Oct. 12 and the license examination on Oct. 16, all at the Southern Tier West Center for Regional Excellence on Route 219.

To register, contact the board at 945-5301.

Cattaraugus Board of Health to meet

ELLICOTTVILLE -- The Cattaraugus County Board of Health will meet at Holiday Valley Oct. 4 to hear an update on the West Nile virus outbreak in the county.

Public Health Administrator Susan R. Bubbs is expected to give an update on the virus at the noon luncheon meeting.

So far, two crows in the county have tested positive for the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Cattaraugus planners to hear zoning cases

LITTLE VALLEY -- Several zoning referrals from towns are to be considered at the Cattaraugus County Planning Board meeting Thursday.

The session at 7 p.m. will be in the County Center. Items include a bed and breakfast request from Ellicottville, adding gas pumps at Tops supermarket in the City of Olean, revised zoning laws in the Village of Randolph and an auto repair shop in Allegany.