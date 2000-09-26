NARROWING ROUTE 5 WOULD BE DISASTROUS

I am president of the Grandview Bay Community Association, which represents 450 families living along the lakeshore in the Town of Evans. We are vehemently opposed to the narrowing of Route 5 through Wanakah. Route 5 is not a "country road." It is the major artery to downtown Buffalo for hundreds of Southtowns residents.

One accident, one slow moving vehicle or one stopped school bus will create delays frustrating commuters.

There will be increased accidents and incidents of road rage. People living there will not be able to get out of their driveways, because rush-hour times will create long lines of traffic.

Before taxpayers are forced to pay twice - once to cut the size of the road and again when it proves to be a debacle - we would suggest a two- or three-month trial using temporary barriers to impede traffic.

If the decision is made in favor of narrowing Route 5, it will negatively impact future growth in the Southtowns. Voters in the Southtowns are aware of which politicians are supporting or remaining neutral on this issue, and this knowledge will be reflected in future elections.

SALLY J. NEEDHAM

Angola