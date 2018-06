There's no mistaking the approach to Los Angeles International Airport these days.

The airport's operator has erected orange pylons as high as 10 stories, with the airport's designator code, LAX, in 32-foot letters. Fifteen of the 100-foot pylons form a gateway at Century and Sepulveda Boulevards; 11 shorter but larger-than-life pylons are on the Century Boulevard median strip between Aviation and Sepulveda Boulevards.