FRESHMAN RALLIES WOLFPACK TO VICTORY

Philip Rivers rallied undefeated North Carolina State again, throwing three touchdown passes to Koren Robinson in the Wolfpack's 30-23 overtime victory over Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-2).

The rally by the freshman quarterback was the third in four games as the Wolfpack won their Atlantic Coast Conference opener and improved to 4-0.

Rivers hit Robinson from 23 yards out in the right corner of the end zone on the second play of OT. Robinson's reception gave him 122 yards -- the ninth time in his last 10 game he's gone over 100 yards.