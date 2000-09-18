A Mass of Christian Burial for John Kokoszka, a retired baker, was offered today in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Cheektowaga, after prayers in Urban-Amigone Funeral Home, Cheektowaga.

Burial was in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Kokoszka, 84, died Friday (Sept. 15, 2000) in Delaware Heights Nursing Facility after a brief illness.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 549th Field Artillery Battalion in Europe before his discharge in December 1945. He became a Buffalo resident in 1946.

He was a baker at Joseph Cohen's Bakery for many years until his retirement in the 1970s. He was a member of Local 429, Bakery and Confectionary Workers, and Adam Plewacki Post, American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, the former Angeline Treczak; a son, Stanley of Cheektowaga; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.