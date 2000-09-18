BURNING ROMA AWARDED FUTURITY STAKES VICTORY

Burning Roma, making his first graded stakes appearance, was declared the winner of the Grade I, $200,000 Futurity for 2-year-olds at Belmont Park Sunday after favored City Zip bumped him in the deep stretch and was disqualified from first to second.

City Zip had taken the lead at the head of the stretch and was in front with less than 110 yards to go when Burning Roma, making a late run under Rick Wilson, caught up to him. Then, under a sharp left-handed whip from jockey Jose Santos, City Zip suddenly veered to the outside and bumped soundly with Burning Roma, knocking him off stride. The two continued to duel to the wire, with City Zip finishing a nose in front, but the "inquiry" sign went up almost immediately.

Trained by Anthony Dutrow for Harold Queen, Burning Roma returned $37, $11.60 and $5.60, while City Zip paid $3.20 and $2.40.