A breath of fresh air: Marcellus Wiley is the anti-Bruce as he takes over for the Bills' career sack leader

Marcellus Wiley was in the hospital at least a dozen times before he reached his second birthday. It was a scary time for his parents, who couldn't understand why their son would be playing with his toys one minute and unable to breathe the next.

It didn't take long before doctors realized he had a condition similar to asthma that caused him to become short-winded. It was usually brought under control with a few days of breathing treatments in an oxygen tent on the pediatric ward. The only problem was that nobody could keep little Marcellus in the tent.

His mother would walk into his hospital room, peek into the tent and Marcellus would be gone. She would check the closets and bathroom. No Marcellus. She would look down the hallway. No Marcellus. For heaven's sake, she wondered, how could a toddler disappear in a hospital?

Sure enough, she would find him following the orderlies while they attended to the other kids. Or he would be sitting in the head nurse's lap. Or he would be pressing the buttons on the telephone. Or spinning around in a chair. Or entertaining the staff. He was 15 months old and already full of life.

"The whole wing of pediatrics fell in love with him," said his mother, Valerie Howard. "He was just that kind of kid. His breathing would be labored, but he wasn't a crier. He was very outgoing. People used to tell me back then, 'Look at this person. He's going to be somebody.' I thought, 'That's just Marcellus.' "

Too many times, people said, "That's just Bruce." In between his first and 171st sack, Bruce Smith -- the man Wiley has replaced at defensive end -- was suspended for four games after testing positive for drugs. He was involved in numerous contract disputes. He turned training camp into extended vacations. He took a nap at a red light.

Wiley has 8 1/2 sacks in his career. Maybe he'll never be the great Bruce Smith, but he could be better than most defensive ends in the NFL. He had to overcome back surgery but will be ready for the season opener this week against the Tennessee Titans.

"Bruce has 170-something sacks," Wiley said. "Bruce is Hall of Fame. He's already going to Canton, Ohio. The only way I'm going to Canton, Ohio, is if I get lost trying to go to Cleveland. That's right now. When I'm done and I'm 35 years old, we're going to talk a different talk. I'm not trying to catch Bruce in one year. That's how you set yourself up wrong mentally. You set yourself up right by saying, 'It's my turn. I'm going to show them.' "

So Marcellus isn't Bruce. He's the anti-Bruce.

In three years, Wiley learned about life in the trenches from Smith. It's a shame the self-centered Smith never learned about daily life from the gracious Wiley. The Bills won't say so publicly, but their locker room has become a brighter place since Smith's departure.

Any question-and-answer session with Wiley consists of few Q's but many A's. Nearly all come with a smile. For example, here's his response on whether he has ever been in a bad mood since arriving in Buffalo. Yes or no would have been sufficient. Instead:

"Bad mood? I'm never in a baaaad mood. Sometimes, I have a little more to give than other times. At my lowest point, by comparison, it's a good mood. I'm different from a lot of guys here.

"The difference is my Columbia (University) experience. I'm not used to having 10 pairs of cleats. I'm not used to someone giving me a free shirt or someone carrying my helmet. I'm not used to golf carts. I hate to say it, but these guys (on the Bills) are."

Deep breath.

"When you get used to something, you get spoiled. What happens when your kids are spoiled? They whine. It's not all the guys, but you get to the point where you don't appreciate the bottom level. I appreciate the bottom level.

"I treat everyone with respect because I was the closest one of all of them from being on the other side of the fence. I didn't play in bowl games. I wasn't in (Sports Illustrated) and all that stuff. I just worked hard. And it was fun."

The oft-told story about Wiley is that he came from South Central Los Angeles, the mean streets, escaped to Columbia, turned the program around and was drafted by the Bills to become the next Bruce Smith.

It would be great if it were true.

Wiley lived in Compton, which is rough, but only for four years. He grew up in Windsor Hills, an upper-middle class neighborhood in L.A. He has friends who were shot and friends who did the shooting. Wiley didn't hang on the streets. He didn't loiter at the corner stores. He was home with his parents, both of whom were postal employees. His mother and father were together 21 years but never married. They split after Wiley and his sister Tiki were grown.

"I'll never claim that I'm hard or that I'm a gangster or that I scraped the streets of Lebanon," he said. "No, but I saw those things occur. I've seen people do all the terrible deals that happened in that neighborhood, but I wasn't a part of it."

Deep breath.

"It's not, 'Marcellus escaped the rough streets.' It's, 'Marcellus was sheltered to the point where his athletics, his education and his family network were strong enough to keep him out of that.' I've seen it all. Luckily, I didn't have to do it all. That's what keeps me appreciative of anything and everything in life."

Marcellus Vernon Wiley. His first name came from another great talker, Cassius Marcellus Clay. Yep, Muhammad Ali. They both are speakers, yes, but first they are thinkers. It's never about their words but their message.

Wiley's can be found in his decisions. He switched to a Catholic high school even though he's not Catholic because he wanted to attend one more academically challenging. He could have attended UCLA or Cal-Berkeley on a partial football scholarship. Instead, he went across the country to New York City and Ivy League Columbia, which offers no scholarships, because the experience would enrich his life.

He was a tailback his first year of college, a safety his second year and a defensive end his third. He could have played his fourth season and went to the NFL. Instead, he left Columbia for a year, went to a junior college back home, worked at a shelter for homeless children, ran all over Los Angeles, rode his bike on dates and worked out.

Why? Because he was behind schedule for graduation, didn't have the money to pay for an extra year at Columbia and knew he could use the year to sculpt his body. He returned to Columbia, graduated and was selected by the Bills in the second round of the NFL Draft in 1997.

"He's very personable, he's very upbeat and he's a great guy to be around," Bills coach Wade Phillips said. "He helps lift people around him with his attitude about life. He's a super person. You hear people say, 'I wish I had the energy of a kid.' He's a grown person with the same energy."

Perhaps that's why he has a smile on his face 365 days a year and one more in a leap year. We already know how he feels about being in a bad mood. He gets upset when he doesn't play well or the Bills lose, but he keeps football in perspective. He's had setbacks like everybody else. They didn't break his life. Instead, they shaped it.

His best friend and next-door neighbor, Corby Van Drake, was struck and killed by a car when he was 11. Marcellus was standing outside the hospital when Corby was flown by helicopter to another hospital. It was the last time he saw Corby alive. He learned how quickly gifts can disappear.

He and Tiki rarely missed an episode of "Diff'rent Strokes." The show, starring Gary Coleman, was about two black kids adopted by a wealthy white family. Wiley was always impressed with the Drummond mansion, which had a huge stairway and a big kitchen. It carried a different message.

"You could see all the opportunities they had and how their minds expanded," he said. "They grew up. They didn't just get older. I always wanted to get into a situation where I grew up. And I always wanted a stairwell. It was my physical symbol of having made it to a point. Not made it in life, but to a point."

Deep breath.

"Happiness and being wealthy come from the state of mind. If you're a trillionaire and you're not happy, you're not rich. If you make $50,000 and you're able to go jet skiing with your family once a month, you're rich. I'm talking about being rich in the mind. If there's a race (in life) that I'm trying to win, it's about mental peace and happiness."

Seventeen months ago, his daughter, Morocca, was born out of wedlock. He always told himself he would stay away from drugs and wait until marriage for children. He hated the notion that he was just another athlete with an illegitimate child, but he's anything but an illegitimate father. Morocca spends as much time with Wiley as she does with her mother.

"I told myself I would never be in that situation," he said. "But to keep your blood pumping, you have to be human. To be human, you make a mistake. My daughter was never, ever foreseen as a mistake. In hindsight, she's not. I'm totally blessed. She's me. I know what's important. I'm not caring about anything else other than my daughter."

Wiley is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds now, but he was a skinny track star in his early teens. He was the national 400-meter champion as a 14-year-old. He lost in the finals at 13. The meets took him across the country and supported what he thought all along: Life doesn't start and end in Southern California. It's one reason he went to Columbia rather than accept a partial scholarship at a school closer to home.

"I needed to see more," he said. "So many people can't see past the freeway or the beach in L.A. East is the freeway and west is the beach. I was blessed to have small opportunities to go other places with track and other things. Why not take advantage of a full, four-year vacation and call it college?"

Deep breath.

"I did not want to be in California. I didn't want my mama bringing me cookies every weekend saying, 'Baby, I love you.' It would have been an extended high school. I needed to learn life. I needed to grow up.

"Columbia was terrible (in football). I knew it. But the education was great. I knew that if you won, you could be the big fish in the little pond. In New York City, the local newspaper is the New York Times. The whole world can find out what I did, so I had to do something. I wanted to light the torch instead of carry it."

Columbia went 2-8 his freshman year to 8-2 his senior year. He grew an inch and gained 20 pounds each season, which explains how he started out a tailback, moved to safety and became big enough to play defensive line. In the middle of his junior year, he realized he was behind schedule for graduation. Tuition was $28,000. He received $18,000 in grants and financial aid, and he took out student loans to pay the remaining $10,000.

His problem was that the grants and financial aid only covered him for four years. So he went home. His grandmother bought him a $99 bike, which he took to the shelter and junior college. His routine consisted of waking up at 8 a.m., running two miles to a track, running three miles at the track and two more to the gym and working out.

"I took that bike anywhere I had to go -- school, work, on a date. I didn't care," he said. "That bike did it. I started getting noticed in L.A. as the guy on the bike. I would run or ride my bike. If it was out of that range, I took the bus. If it was out of range for a bus, I didn't need to go. I did it every day without fail."

The Bills took notice his senior year as a first-team All-American. He might have turned in the best game of any player in Columbia history in 1994 when he had an interception, a sack and six tackles before recovering a fumble to set up his own, game-winning touchdown run in a 38-33 victory over Cornell.

He rode the bench his first three seasons in Buffalo, playing behind Smith while studying master technician Phil Hansen. He never once complained about playing time, even though he would have started almost anywhere else. He had a career-high five sacks last season. He had 88 tackles and 49 quarterback pressures in the last two years.

"I didn't pick where I got drafted," he said. "I thought I got drafted into the best situation. I was mad on draft day when I saw guys get drafted higher than me when I thought I was better than them."

Deep breath.

"I was sitting there saying, 'I could be playing there, there or there.' I could have got more money. I would have had a bigger signing bonus and started earlier. Here, they gave me the bottle and said, 'Crawl, walk, run.' "

And to think, he was once short-winded.