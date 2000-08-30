SHOOTING OF GIRL PROMPTS CALL TO END FEUD IN ULSTER

A leading politician linked to Protestant guerrillas in Northern Ireland called Tuesday for an end to a feud between rival gunmen that injured an 11-year-old girl in the latest outbreak of violence.

Britain rushed troops to Coleraine in the north of the province after the overnight attack.

"The main groups should call a cease-fire or a cessation in hostilities even for a short time to allow talks at various levels to take place," John White, chairman of the Ulster Democratic Party, told the BBC.

The Ulster Defense Association, a political ally of the party, and the Ulster Freedom Fighters, another Protestant guerrilla group, are locked in conflict with the rival Ulster Volunteer Force.

The girl, Charlene Daly, was listed in good condition after being shot in the back in what Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Mandelson described as an "insane" attack. Police said they had arrested several people.