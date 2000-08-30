ESLEY CHIPPS, AUTO SERVICE MANAGER

Esley "E.G." Chipps, 83, a former educator and auto service manager, died Monday (Aug. 28, 2000) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness.

Chipps was born in Webster Springs, W.Va., and attended schools there. He graduated from Fairmont State College and was a teacher and principal in Webster Springs schools.

He served in the Navy during World War II and moved to Niagara Falls 57 years ago.

Chipps was service manager at Kellogg Chevrolet, Niagara Falls, and at Mernan Chevrolet, Buffalo. He retired in 1978, although he worked two years for Pinkerton Security.

Chipps was a member of the LaSalle Business and Professional Association, LaSalle Sportsmen's Club and LaSalle Lodge 1049, F&AM.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent winters in his second home in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, the former Jessica Conrad; two daughters, Brenda Boland of Hamburg and Sharon McGrath; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave. Burial will be private.

