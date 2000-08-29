BORN TO LEARN PARENTS CAN BOOST THEIR BABIES' PROGRESS WITH UNHURRIED, UNDIVIDED ATTENTION

Babies are born ready to learn. And everything they see, hear, touch and explore can stimulate their brain's growth. Parents can help the process along too, but they don't necessarily have to buy more toys or educational materials.

"In early years, it's important to reinforce for babies and toddlers their growing sense of self-esteem, self-confidence, self-direction and self-motivation," says Matthew Melmed, executive director of Zero to Three, a Washington, D.C., non-profit organization that focuses on the first years of life. "We know the foundation for building true intelligence is enabling babies and toddlers to foster their own thinking and problem-solving skills."

Simply giving your children your undivided attention and love is the first key building block to their development.

"The best present for a baby is really unhurried, devoted time that a parent can give," says Melmed. "Parents need the unhurried time to get to know who their babies are. We know that babies who have been deprived of normal emotional interaction do, in fact, (suffer a) long-term, devastating impact in terms of their brain structure."

During the first six months of life, parental devotion translates to meeting a baby's basic needs. Holding, soothing, rocking and playing with your baby will help you and your newborn develop the foundation for a relationship that knows no equal. It also means becoming sensitive to the particular cues your baby gives. Learn to recognize your baby's temperament and how he or she interacts with the world.

Reading, singing and showing pictures to your baby can help foster a love of language.

"No baby is too young to sit with books," says Doris Fromberg, director of early childhood teacher education of Hofstra University. "We call them lap books, (because) the child is sitting on the adult's lap and turning pages."

Start with the heavy cardboard books that contain a single picture on each page. "They don't have a lot of extraneous distractions," explains Fromberg.

As babies reach 1 year of age, begin encouraging their imagination.

"The best toys are safe household objects that engage them and allow them to use their imagination," says Melmed. "The world of pretend is important to them. If you use objects for a toddler beyond the way they're intended to be used, the toddler starts to engage in symbolic thought. A wooden block in their mind becomes a car. This is turn encourages their language development, because words are symbols."

William H. Staso, an educational psychologist in California who has written several books on the subject, says everyday objects like pots and pans are also useful, because they tune babies and toddlers into what's in their environment and how things function.

"Some toys interest the infant because they have a cause-and-effect quality to them," he says, but those items are actually less useful than understanding what's going on in the real world. "How you operate a light switch, a faucet, a door handle -- those are much more valuable to a 14-month-old than how you operate Goofy when you slide a lever. Goofy won't be in their future, but doorknobs will."

Staso adds, "As long as you're providing an environment where they get to listen to language, see what's around them in the house and outside, as long as they're not overstimulated or stressed, then you're going to maximize their potential."