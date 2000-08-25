GRACE NOTES

It may be an unlikely scenario, but it's true: At last night's Thursday at the Square concert, it was the crowd noise drowning out the musical performer. Canadian legend Bruce Cockburn was quiet and mellow in a performance that used nuances and emotion in place of volume.

He began his performance with little fanfare, walking to center stage, where he began to gently strum his guitar. The music was so quiet, it was nearly inaudible over a jabbering audience seemingly oblivious to the elegant songwriter on the stage.

Cockburn stood his ground without hitting the guitar too hard to gain attention or raising his voice to be heard. Slowly, his commanding presence drew the crowd's attention and kept it through a nearly 90-minute set that never lost its grace or raised its voice.

Even his angry 1984 anti-war song "If I Had a Rocket Launcher" came off with a quiet intensity, thanks to a slight jazz flair.

Cockburn has a nearly 30-year catalog of award-winning music to choose from. He scattered some of his best-known hits through a set heavy with songs off the 1999 release "Breakfast in New Orleans, Dinner in Timbuktu."

Arrangements were economical, yet fulfilling with every note performed by the guitarist, his bassist and percussionist meaningful. The band took its time with songs, allowing them to go on as long as necessary even if that meant doubling the length of an album cut. The result was eloquent.

The 1979 song "Wondering Where the Lions Are" was serene, and the sweet "Pacing the Cage" was soothing and peaceful. Soft drums carried the melodic little guitar line of "Look How Far"; a steady stream of exotic percussion flavored the lovely "Let the Bad Air Out."

Opening the show was another important songwriter, Willie Nile. The Buffalo native has performed with a long list of music luminaries including Ringo Starr, Tori Amos and Roger McGuinn. At the end of last year, Nile released his first full-length studio album in seven years, "Beautiful Wreck of the World."

He performed a nice selection of songs from that critically acclaimed release, including the delightful pop gem "Somewhere It's Raining," the light ballad "Every Time the World Turns Around," the spunky little "History 101" and the stirring "On the Road to Calvary," written in memory of songwriter Jeff Buckley.

In fact, every song was either dedicated to or written for someone who had influenced Nile's life - from record industry executives to songwriters and family members. Nile's gracious gestures were quite touching, whether he was talking about Buckley or telling his family in the audience he loved them.

When Nile rocked, he sizzled. The title track of "Beautiful Wreck of the World" had the spirit of an Irish drinking song, with Nile spewing words about Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, among other modern-day marvels. The band had a blast covering "Substitute" by the Who, a group Nile toured with in the 1980s.