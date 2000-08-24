CITY SCHOOLS PENCIL IN ARTS, GYM FOR LOWER GRADES

The buzz outside City Hall Wednesday involved teacher demands that the Buffalo Board of Education grant them a new contract.

But significant action occurred inside the building when the board took a major step toward restoring art, music and gym in the early grades.

In a unanimous vote, the board passed a resolution that pledges the district to restore the programs in the third grade starting next fall. The plan is to add a grade each year until the programs are restored in kindergarten and first and second grades, as well, over a four-year period.

The classes, which are not mandated under state education law, were dropped in the 1970s because of changing budget priorities.

The vote does not bind the district, but it does represent a significant step, a "moral commitment" in the words of one board member.

Superintendent Marian Canedo is sympathetic to the board's position. "All of us believe in the arts," she said. "It's the universal language. It enhances academic performance and empowers children."

Prior to the board vote, several hundred city teachers picketed outside City Hall

"Basically, the teachers are angry," said Philip Rumore, Buffalo Teachers Federation president. "They're angry because of the lack of payment on the back pay issue and the prevarication on the back pay issue. . . . They're also angry that everybody is being told they can have a raise and a new contract and teachers can't."

The teachers union has been without a contract since July 1999, though talks are continuing. It's a situation that rankles many, such as Chris Salamone, a teacher at School 74.

"I have a master's degree, three years' experience, plus 30 hours, and I'm making $30,000 a year, which is nothing," she said. "I hope we can get the raise we deserve. That's all we're asking for."

While the lack of a contract means teachers haven't seen an across-the-board pay raise in more than a year, they have seen their pay increase thanks to automatic raises pegged to length of service.

The amount varies based on seniority, but city teachers on the whole average about a 2 percent annual raise for increased time on the job.

Teachers also are demanding more supplies with which to do their jobs. Salamone said she and many colleagues often have to

spend their own money to furnish students with paper and other supplies.

"I teach at a school which is 100 percent African-American. We don't have one computer. We do not have any computer classes. Our library is pathetic," she said.

Ray DuBard, a vocational education teacher at McKinley High School, said the lack of supplies is leaving some students unprepared to enter training school or the work force after they graduate.

"There are a lot of good-paying jobs that are going to be available in the Buffalo area in a few years because people are retiring, and we're not preparing the kids for it because we don't have the support," DuBard said.

Rumore, meanwhile, blasted School Board President Paul Buchanan and Canedo, who he charged blamed the teachers union for the delay in settling back payments to eligible teachers.

"The district is not telling the truth when it says we're holding up the settlement," he said. The district has the records as to who is supposed to get paid, not the BTF. We already know what the formula can be, but what we can't figure out is what teachers are owed until we know how many teachers are involved."

Buchanan, just prior to attending Wednesday's School Board meeting, denied Rumore's charge that the board that is holding up the back payments to teachers.

"We are working with the (teachers union), and we will get more done if we sit down at the table and work through the administrative details, rather than engaging in finger-pointing and name calling, which is really counterproductive," Buchanan said.

He added that he anticipates the first paychecks should be mailed to teachers by Christmas.