SUSPECT PLEADS GUILTY TO REDUCED DRUG CHARGE

A drug suspect pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Tuesday, the day his trial was to begin.

Jermaine Tennyson, 20, of Elmwood Avenue will be sentenced Oct. 12 by County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza for fifth- degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A jury had been chosen Monday for Tennyson's trial on charges of third- degree criminal sale and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of selling cocaine to a police agent Sept. 29 in Lockport.

In another drug case, Richard Winn, 40, of 13th Street, Niagara Falls, was indicted on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of third-degree criminal sale and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Winn was previously indicted Feb. 29 on the last two charges. He is accused of selling cocaine to another man Oct. 7 in Niagara Falls.