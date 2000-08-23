RESPONSE WIDENS WITH EVIDENCE THAT WEST NILE VIRUS IS SPREADING

The West Nile virus has been detected in crow carcasses from the Town of Evans and two Chautauqua County communities, prompting authorities to expand virus-fighting operations.

The Evans crow, found in the Lakeside Avenue area near the Village of Angola, was a hatchling less than a year old. That means the virus is being transmitted by mosquitoes in the immediate area, because the crow was too young to have traveled far, Erie County health officials said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Berke, Chautauqua County health commissioner, announced Tuesday that infected crows were found in the towns of Portland and Dunkirk.

Officials from both counties stressed there is no reason for alarm.

"The virus is here, and this just confirms it," said Deputy County Executive Carl J. Calabrese.

Calabrese said the county will address the virus by moving its mosquito-fighting operation from the Town of Tonawanda to Evans. The only other infected bird found in the county, also a crow, was found in the Town of Tonawanda earlier this month.

"It's obviously moved southward," Calabrese said. "We're moving the battle south, but the battle plan hasn't changed."

Similarly, Berke said Chautauqua County would proceed with the precautions advised after the first positive test result in Erie County. The Health Department is continuing its response plan, which includes increased mosquito surveillance, collection of dead crows and promoting protective measures for both people and the environment.

Since most of Chautauqua County is rural, Berke said, spraying probably will not be an option.

"At this time of the year, the issue is we feel the mosquito populations are going to start to diminish with just cold weather. Spraying appears to be the least likely of the avenues we're going to be involved in," he added.

Erie County will fight the virus in the Southtowns by eliminating areas of standing water, conducting education campaigns among residents and beginning a process of finding and killing mosquito larvae, Calabrese said.

Trapping and testing of mosquitoes also will be done in Evans, he said.

Doctors in the Southtowns will be alerted to be on the lookout for symptoms of West Nile virus in humans, Calabrese said.

The disease has flulike symptoms: muscle and joint aches, headaches and nausea. In extreme cases, the disease can result in encephalitis -- swelling of the brain lining -- or meningitis. The elderly, infants and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

The disease was first detected in Uganda in 1937 but did not migrate to the United States until 1999, when it appeared in New York City. It's unknown how the disease reached New York.

Since early August, the virus has been detected in two dead birds in Erie County and two in Niagara County -- one in Lewiston and one in North Tonawanda -- and now the two in Chautauqua County. Dead birds, especially crows, are seen as an early indication of the presence of the virus in an area.

Kevin Montgomery, a spokesman for the Erie County Health Department, said the newest infected bird was found in Evans on Aug. 10. He said results are pending on more bird carcasses that the county has sent to Albany for testing.

Chautauqua Correspondent Terry Frank contributed to this report.