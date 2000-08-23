CLINTON PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS TO WOO THE ELUSIVE WOMEN'S VOTE

For Democratic Senate candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, a Tuesday appearance with a 99-year-old suffragist said volumes about her continuing struggle for the hearts -- and votes -- of New York women.

While stumping through Rochester, Clinton used virtually every physical, political and symbolic means to portray herself as a champion of women's issues and draw a contrast with her Republican opponent, Rep. Rick A. Lazio. As polls continue to show her difficulties in gaining support from women, the first lady's three scheduled events oriented to female voters show that she is still trying to win over what should be a natural constituency.

When Ruth Dyk, an author and fellow alumna of Wellesley College, compared Clinton to those with whom she marched for suffrage more than 80 years ago, the candidate seemed pleased with the reaction from the mostly female audience of about 300 at the Laborers Union 435 hall.

"I have lived through 99 years, . . . and if I have learned a few things, one of them is this: New York needs a woman's touch," Dyk said before the beaming candidate.

Aides to Clinton acknowledge that their candidate has yet to win over women voters -- especially white women, whose support is considered essential in her close race with Lazio. As a result, much of her campaign is emphasizing issues such as women's health, abortion rights, health insurance and education.

Clinton herself does not directly acknowledge her own version of a "gender gap," except to say that more support will stem from women voters once more attention is focused on the Senate race.

"There are significant differences between me and my opponent that people are beginning to understand," she said. "As that continues to develop, in a couple of months, I'm very confident that people are going to be voting in their own interests, and voting for the kind of policies I would champion."

But even some of her staunchest supporters say the unique status of this candidate, including her relationship with President Clinton after his impeachment trial stemming from his relationship with former White House intern Monica S. Lewinsky, enters into the equation.

"Unjustly, a lot of women somehow hold her responsible for her husband's behavior," said Sherry Shaw of Rochester as the first lady greeted well-wishers in suburban Henrietta's Marketplace Mall. "To me, staying with him and keeping her family together is the ultimate in family values."

Clinton's efforts could not have been more pointed toward winning over the doubters on Tuesday. She visited the Rochester home of one of the most famous names of the women's movement, Susan B. Anthony. And at the Laborers

Union hall event, she portrayed herself as the candidate who will pay attention to issues affecting women.

"We've seen a tremendous sea change in women's ability to step to the plate and participate," she said. "But we still have a lot of issues we need to work on. And we still don't have enough of a voice in the U.S. Congress and, in particular, the U.S. Senate."

As she has throughout her campaign, Clinton told her audience that she has worked for three decades on issues important to families.

Now, she said, she wants to expand that role by:

Seeking legislation to establish tax credits for those who cannot afford health insurance.

Working to extend health insurance coverage.

Giving those who retire between ages 55 and 65 the opportunity to buy into Medicare.

Providing tax credits for those who care for victims of Alzheimer's disease at home.

Increasing funding for research on breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

"And I support investment in child care and after-school programs so we can give women peace of mind to know their children are well taken care of," Clinton said.

But she might have received her loudest applause of the day when she presented herself as the opposite to Lazio when it comes to abortion rights.

"I am pro-choice," she said. "In the U.S. Senate, I will never vote to confirm anyone to the federal judiciary -- specifically the Supreme Court -- who will vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade. My opponent will not make that same pledge."

That issue seems destined for hot-button status. Ann F. Lewis, a former White House communications director now working with the Clinton campaign, said that women will take their time in deciding this race but that abortion will rank as a major issue.

"If he's pro-choice, I'm 6 feet tall," she said, pointing to Lazio positions on some abortion side issues that differ from Clinton's.

"Maybe Ann Lewis needs to get platform shoes," countered Lazio spokesman Patrick McCarthy, who said the Clinton campaign is distorting the abortion issue.

"The only abortion issue is Hillary's support of 'partial-birth' abortion."

Still, some polls show Clinton making progress among female voters. The latest Quinnipiac College polls shows her with 50 percent of female votes, though the margin narrows among white women.

One who seemed impressed Tuesday was Joanne Bauman of Rochester, a Communications Workers of America member attending the Laborers Union hall event.

"I was going either way, but after hearing this, she's it," Bauman said.

Clinton said she hopes that the first of three debates in the campaign, scheduled for Sept. 13 in Buffalo, will highlight differences between her and Lazio. But she acknowledged that while she has been active in politics for more than 30 years, going head-to-head with another politician will prove something new.

"I've never debated," she said. "This will be a new experience for me. This will be my maiden voyage on Sept. 13."