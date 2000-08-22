Benjamin Smith, whose generosity touched countless lives, died Sunday (Aug. 20, 2000) at Mitchell Campus of Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 99.

The son of Russian immigrants who came to the United States at the turn of the last century and settled in Wellsville, Smith graduated from Wellsville High School and with honors from Rochester Business Institute.

He founded Benjamin Smith Co., a Wellsville steel scrap and warehousing business, in 1923. Shortly after selling the company and retiring in 1978, Smith began making significant charitable donations through the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies of Buffalo.

The first gift -- $1 million -- was awarded in 1983 and was then the largest single contribution in the foundation's history.

In 1993, Smith made the lead gift of $1 million to build the Weinberg Campus for the elderly in Getzville. The facility's central pavilion is named for him.

In later years, he received home health care services from the campus and at his death was a resident of its Meadows assisted-living apartments.

Beneficiaries of Smith's philanthropy also have included the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, the Blind Association of Western New York and the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo.

A member of Temple Beth Zion for more than 80 years, he established a permanent endowment to support the temple's education programs.

He was the 1989 recipient of the Endowment Development Award from the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, in recognition of his contributions to the community and creative approach to giving.

The American Jewish Committee honored him with its Community Relations Award in 1992.

Smith was an astute businessman and investor "who did very well but lived modestly," said his accountant, Keva Richman. "He preferred to give his money away rather than spend it on himself."

"He was a man of energy and vision who transformed the Jewish community through his generosity and set a new standard for giving," said Peter Fleischmann, director of the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies and for 20 years Smith's philanthropic adviser and close friend.

Smith's first wife, Helene Goldberg Smith, died in 1965. His second wife, Madalene Marshall Smith, died in January.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Sisterhood Chapel of Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.