CLOSING OF ELECTION CHIEFS' INQUIRY CALLED LEGAL

The state's open government guru said last week that the County Legislature's board of inquiry into the election commissioner pay dispute was within its rights in closing the questioning of four witnesses to the public.

Former County Attorney Edward P. Perlman proclaimed as he waited to testify that the closed session was a violation of the state Open Meetings Law, but Robert Freeman, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, did not agree.

Freeman said case law is lacking in the area of quasi-judicial committees. He said that even though the board of inquiry is taking sworn testimony, it is not a decision-making body but rather a committee that will make recommendations to the full Legislature for action.

One of the exceptions to the Open Meetings Law allows closed-door discussion of "information relating to current or future investigation or prosecution of a criminal offense which would imperil effective law enforcement if exposed."

The meeting was closed because the board members said they received a letter from First Assistant District Attorney Timothy R. Lundquist, asking them to maintain the confidentiality of a report the board was given by the district attorney's office in May.

"It seems like there would have been a basis for holding an executive session," Freeman said.

Details of what went on during the 5 1/2 -hour closed questioning session Monday were hard to come by. George V.C. Muscato, the attorney for County Legislator James W. Ward, R-Newfane, said witnesses were instructed not to discuss their testimony.

But attorneys for Democratic election commissioner Judith M. Cirifalco said she came under fire from the board.

Attorneys Charles J. Naughton and Michele Bergevin said their client had been in effect accused of doctoring the Board of Elections' budget request for 2000 to cover up the fact that the commissioners were receiving a higher salary than allocated by the Legislature.

The meeting was visible through the windows of the doors leading into the Legislative Chambers, and at one point during Cirifalco's testimony, Naughton could be seen brandishing a sheet of paper. He explained later it was a budget worksheet used in compiling the 2000 spending plan.

He and Bergevin said the questions implied that because the salary appropriated was $33,856, the election commissioners were trying to cover up the fact that they were really being paid $37,624. The smaller figure was the one approved by the County Legislature on Dec. 15, 1998, to take effect Jan. 1, 1999.

However, the cut never made its way to the payroll office; the board of inquiry and a parallel criminal investigation are trying to find out why and how that happened.

Naughton and Bergevin said no one had ever done the math with the hourly rate of pay in the column beside the salary total on the worksheet. They said that rate, $20.59 per hour, works out to $37,624 for a year of full-time work.

"I don't think there was any question they were honest about it," Naughton said.

Perlman, who acknowledged receiving a leak of the district attorney's confidential report, predicted he would be questioned about his source and proclaimed he would refuse to reveal it. Afterward, co-chairman Shirley G. Urtel, R-Cambria, said, "That's pretty correct."

At times, Perlman could be seen being questioned with apparent vigor by Urtel, Legislature Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster, R-Ransomville, and Legislator Gerald E. Meal, R-Royalton.

"There were differences of opinion about requests for his legal opinion (in 1999)," Urtel said. Ward has long claimed that he asked Perlman for an opinion about the legality of the pay cut and never received one.

Republican election commissioner Michael J. Norris, the first witness, offered a 63-minute statement based on what his attorney, John J. Ottaviano, said was a prepared written outline. After a 10-minute break, the board questioned Norris for another 67 minutes.

Norris has been granted immunity from prosecution by the district attorney's office, but Cirifalco was promised only that she could not be prosecuted based on anything she said.

Bergevin said, "I don't think immunity is an issue because I don't think anything (Cirifalco) has done rises to the level of criminal conduct."

Perlman, who did not have outside counsel, testified for 67 minutes. Then Cirifalco was on the stand for 40 minutes, and Ward testified last, for 49 minutes.