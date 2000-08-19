ECC TO HOLD 'WELLNESS WALK'

Erie Community College will hold a "Wellness Walk" on Sept. 30 to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at ECC's North Campus, 6205 Main St., Amherst. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the walk, being held in conjunction with the New York State Chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Refreshments will be served after the event.

Pre-registration will be available until Sept. 15, with forms available at KeyBank branches in Erie County, and at the switchboards of ECC's three campuses -- in the Gleasner Building on the North Campus; in Building 1 on the South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, and in the lobby of the City Campus, 121 Ellicott St.

Fees are $10 for individuals who pre-register; $13 the day of the event, and $5 for students and senior citizens.

Proceeds will go both to the New York chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition -- and to establish a medical assistance fund for needy ECC students, to be used only for temporary help in acute medical situations.