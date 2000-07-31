NOKIA TO BUY SOME OF ITS STOCK

Nokia plans to buy back up to 36 million of its own shares at market price this week; meanwhile its stock price rebounded on bargain hunting Friday following Thursday's swoon over a disappointing earnings report.

The world's No. 1 cellular phone maker said it would start repurchasing its shares Friday at the earliest and use them to finance acquisitions or to develop its capital structure. The shares could also be canceled, the Finnish company said in a statement.

Nokia has approximately 4.7 billion shares outstanding and at current prices, 36 million shares would be worth $1.57 billion.

Nokia's share price recovered slightly on Friday, closing up 4.3 percent at $43.55 on the Helsinki stock exchange. The company's U.S. shares were up $2.18, or 5 percent, to close at $43.56 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.