Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 90

Minimum temperature .... 71

Character of day .... Sunny

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 6:05

Sunset today .... 8:28

Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:06

Length of day .... 14 hrs. 36 mins.

Moonrise today .... 5:18 a.m.

Moonset today .... 8:35 p.m.

Data at 8 p.m. yesterday

Temperature .... 71

Humidity .... 84 %

Wind velocity .... VRB 3

High this date/1955....93

Low this date/1968 ....47

Some climatic data not available at press time.]

Saturday, July 29

Temperatures

High .... 82

Low .... 66

Lake temperature .... 73

Buffalo Temperatures

1 am 70 9 am 69 5 pm 82

2 am 69 10 am 70 6 pm 75

3 am 68 11 am 71 7 pm 68

4 am 67 noon 72 8 pm 71

5 am 67 1 pm 77 9 pm 69

6 am 67 2 pm 79 10 pm 67

7 am 67 3 pm 81 11 pm 66

8 am 68 4 pm 82 Midnt 65

Precipitation

Yesterday .... trace