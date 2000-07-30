THE ALMANAC
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 90
Minimum temperature .... 71
Character of day .... Sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 6:05
Sunset today .... 8:28
Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:06
Length of day .... 14 hrs. 36 mins.
Moonrise today .... 5:18 a.m.
Moonset today .... 8:35 p.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 71
Humidity .... 84 %
Wind velocity .... VRB 3
High this date/1955....93
Low this date/1968 ....47
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Saturday, July 29
Temperatures
High .... 82
Low .... 66
Lake temperature .... 73
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 70 9 am 69 5 pm 82
2 am 69 10 am 70 6 pm 75
3 am 68 11 am 71 7 pm 68
4 am 67 noon 72 8 pm 71
5 am 67 1 pm 77 9 pm 69
6 am 67 2 pm 79 10 pm 67
7 am 67 3 pm 81 11 pm 66
8 am 68 4 pm 82 Midnt 65
Precipitation
Yesterday .... trace
