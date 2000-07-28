ENGLISHMAN IN LEAD AT JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Englishman Paul Curry is brand new on the PGA Tour, and so is the golf course in Silvis, Ill., he humbled Thursday. Curry shot an 8-under-par 63 in the first round of the John Deere Classic, good enough for a two-stroke lead.

Six were tied for second. Two of them, Tim Herron and David Frost, were 7-under going to their final holes, but bogeyed. Others tied for second were Jeff Gove, Bob Gilder and Andy Bean.

Elsewhere in golf:

The LPGA could have only three majors in 2001 if a new sponsor isn't found for next month's du Maurier Classic in Canada, Commissioner Ty Votaw said. The event, one of the LPGA's four major tournaments, is in jeopardy of dropping off the tour's schedule if organizers can't find sponsors willing to pay the estimated $5 million (U.S.) it takes to put on the tournament and the du Maurier Series, a developmental tour for Canadian female golfers.

Billy Hanes of East Aurora Country Club won the boys 14-under state championship at Wellsville Country Club. He beat Willy DiStefano of Albany, 3 and 2. Jamie Miller of Silver Creek lost to Dennis Gosier of Gansevoort in the Junior Division (15-17) finals, 2 and 1. Miller defeated Isaac Kim of Bethpage, 5 and 4, in the semifinals.