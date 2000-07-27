JUST STAFF THE INSPECTION BOOTHS

I have crossed the Peace Bridge over 5,000 times in the past 21 years to play golf in Canada, so you can understand my interest in the controversy, and rest assured, I am aware of the problems with the present bridge.

I have written U.S. senators concerning the traffic tie-ups and long waits due to the lack of additional open inspection booths when traffic is heavy. This is what is causing the problem, and not the bridge.

It seems the current controversy is between those who actually use the bridge on a frequent basis and those looking for a beautiful edifice that is supposed to do wonders for Buffalo.

The purpose of a bridge is to move vehicles from one side of the river to the other. I'm sure American and Canadian truck drivers, regular commuters and visitors to our area would rather get to where they are going in a more efficient manner than sit on a six-lane signature bridge in the hot summer sun, waiting for the traffic to move while they admire the structure. If customs and immigration can't provide enough inspection booth personnel on a three-lane bridge to keep traffic moving, what will it be like on a six-lane bridge?

I agree with former Congressman Henry Nowak, who had a plan in 1988 to move the U.S. Customs facility for trucks to an off-site location where trucks could be inspected before they reach the bridge.

If the bridge authority had been allowed to go ahead with its original plans without the interruptions of various groups, we probably would have a new bridge by now.

ARTHUR EDDY

Buffalo