Brian J. Barbera, who was a chef at the Best Western Inn-on-the-River, died Wednesday (July 26, 2000) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, of injuries suffered when his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Upper Mountain Road. He was 36.

The Newfane native attended schools here and later in Miramar, Fla., where he graduated from high school. He had moved there in 1978 and lived in Miramar until 1983, when he returned to Niagara Falls.

Before working at the Best Western Inn-on-the-River, he was a chef at the River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island for 11 years. While living in Florida, he worked at the Holiday Inn in the Keys and the Pier 5 Restaurant in Hallandale.

In his spare time, Barbera enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include his parents, John A. and Arlene V.; five sisters, Rozanne Puskas of Sanborn, Sylvia Null of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kathleen Kirsch of North Tonawanda, Colleen O'Malley and Vicki Macri; a brother, Kerry Wagner; and a dear friend, Carry Watts of Ransomville.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

[Kowalik].