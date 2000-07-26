NEJEDLY DRAWS KOURNIKOVA AT STANFORD

Jana Nejedly, a teaching pro at Amherst Hills Tennis Club, has an appointment with Anna Kournikova.

The two will play in the second round of the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford, Cal. Nededly advanced with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Pavlina Nola of Bulgaria, while Kournikova easily defeated Anne Miller, 6-1, 6-2.

"I think she was really nervous, and I think I played well," Kournikova said of Miller. "It was one of the most enjoyable matches I've played in the last few months because I played the way I wanted to play."

In the tournament's other featured match Tuesday, Amanda Coetzer, the sixth seed, intimidated qualifier Janet Lee, coming away with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.