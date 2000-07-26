JUDGE FREES STREET-ATTACK SUSPECT

A judge Tuesday ordered the release of a homeless man charged with attempted murder for allegedly bashing a woman's head with a 5-pound chunk of concrete.

Criminal Court Judge John Walsh ordered the release of Bentley Louis Grant, 35, without bail after a prosecutor said new evidence shows Grant might be the wrong man.

A felony complaint filed at Grant's court arraignment said three witnesses had seen him attack Tiffany Goldberg, 25, on July 9 or had seen him fleeing.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Schwartz told the judge that her office had "discovered new evidence that raises substantial questions about Grant's identity as the perpetrator of the crime against Goldberg."

Schwartz said the investigation into the attack was continuing. Charges against Grant have not been dropped.

Grant's lawyer, Natasha Lapiner-Giresi, said she believes surveillance videotapes from several stores exonerate Grant.

"I believe he confessed because (police) questioned him for 20 hours and he wanted them to stop," Lapiner-Giresi said.