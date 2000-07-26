Assunta Cologgi Kiodo, 97, died Monday (July 24, 2000) in Niagara Geriatric Center after a brief illness.

Born Assunta Violanti in Giuliano de Roma, Italy, she moved to Curwensville, Pa., in 1920 and to Niagara Falls in 1927.

From 1950 to 1968, she was a production worker for the Globar cq Division of Carborundum Co.

Her first husband, Joseph Cologgi, died in 1960, and her second, William B. Kiodo, died in 1982.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph Cologgi of Lewiston and Dario Donimari of Phoenix; two sisters, Josephine Cologgi and Rose Marrara, both of Buffalo; three brothers, Congi Spinelli of Buffalo and Willie Spinelli and Joseph Spinelli, both of Curwensville; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Leo's Catholic Church, 2748 Military Road.