Depew village officials came under fire from residents Monday night over a delay in investigating the taking of $3,000 from the clerk's office about two years ago.

A state comptroller's audit released in June determined that the money had been taken from the village clerk's office between May 1996 and October 1998.

Although Mayor Robert Kucewicz had been made aware in late 1998 that money was missing, neither he nor the police chief ordered an investigation until this month.

Critics say village officials exercised a lack of wisdom in waiting nearly a year and a half to try to track down the money.

"It's a betrayal of public trust, without question," said Michael J. Rusinek, a former mayor of the village. "If that public trust is betrayed, someone better stand up and do the right thing."

Rusinek and fellow resident Daniel Beutler had harsh words for Kucewicz at Monday night's board meeting. Rusinek and Beutler are both active members of the village's Progressive Party, which tried unsuccessfully in the last election to place their candidates on the Village Board.

Six of the seven board members belong to the Depew Action Party; Trustee Joseph McIntosh had been a member of that party until he broke ranks early this year, he said.

The opponents of the Depew Action Party wasted no words Monday criticizing village officials' delayed response to early reports of the missing money.

"What it comes down to is we have 18 months of unanswered words," Beutler said. "It just doesn't sit well for the Village of Depew and its residents. We don't need the bad press."

The mayor was first made aware of the missing funds in late 1998, when former Treasurer John Savash conducted an audit and found the problem, Kucewicz has said. About a year after that, an anonymous letter to the state comptroller's office brought its attention to the situation.

After the state report was released last month, the village police opened an investigation, according to Chief James A. Brennan. District Attorney Frank Clark also is investigating.

The mayor has expressed regret that he waited too long to look into the matter.

Kucewicz was out of town and absent from the meeting and could not be reached to comment Monday night. Trustee John M. Fragale, acting as mayor in his absence, said little in response to the accusations. It would be inappropriate, he said, to comment on an ongoing investigation.

"It would be impossible for us to really comment on the facts of this case," Fragale said. "We have three agencies investigating this case: the district attorney, the Depew Police Department and the village's insurance company."