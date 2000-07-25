MISSED 'PET SOUNDS' THE FIRST TIME? BRIAN WILSON BRINGS IT BACK

Brian Wilson is singing "Brian Wilson," and it goes like this:

"And if you want to find me, I'll be out in my sandbox/ Wondering where the hell all the love has gone/ Playing my piano and building castles in the sun/ And singing fun, fun, fun/ Lying in bed like Brian Wilson did."

The song was originally recorded in the mid-1990s by the Barenaked Ladies, but for Wilson, the troubled yet creative force behind the Beach Boys, the lyrics are autobiographical.

He has been addicted, he has been depressed, he has gorged himself on drugs and food, and his two Beach Boy brothers - Dennis and Carl Wilson - are dead.

But Brian Wilson, 58, survives, and while he still may be suffering for his sanity, he's writing and playing music and even performing. He just released a new double CD, "Live at the Roxy Theater," available through his Web site, www.brianwilson.com It has Beach Boys classics as well as new material.

Wilson was in Toronto last week as part of his "Pet Sounds Symphony Tour," the first live performance of one rock's masterpiece albums of the 1960s. The tour started earlier this month and will reach most major cities in North America before ending on the West Coast in September.

It's Wilson's first major extended tour in more than a decade, and so far it's been playing to receptive audiences. "I'm not used to doing this, and I'm just glad you people came out to see us," he told the crowd in Toronto, which numbered nearly 5,500 in the 7,000-seat Molson Amphitheatre.

Wilson appeared on stage with his own 10-piece band in addition to an orchestra of 50 classical musicians. The singer and orchestra played "Pet Sounds" in its entirety.

For the uninitiated, that 1966 album was a commercial bust but has proved to be extremely influential in the music world. It was a ground-breaking approach to music, using a symphonic sound, as well as the sounds of dogs barking, fire engines and studio chatter. It was so ground-breaking, in fact, that it inspired other acts, including the Beatles.

"Pet Sounds' blew me out of the water," Paul McCartney once said. "I love that album so much."

McCartney has said that "Pet Sounds" was one of the main inspirations for the Beatles' own classic, "Sgt. Pepper," which came out in 1967.

"Pet Sounds" has been ranked by rock critics as one of the best albums ever. Most of it is due to "the brilliance of Wilson's arrangements and the jaw dropping beauty of the music, which complements the melancholy poignancy of the lyrics," Dave Veitch wrote for the Canoe Web site.

In concert, "the gorgeous, epic construction proved that Wilson is one of America's finest songwriters," Bill Crandall wrote in a concert review in Rolling Stone. He compared Wilson to George Gershwin because of the combination of classical music and pop influences.

At the time of "Pet Sounds," Wilson was suffering from stage fright, drug abuse and the aftermath of a nervous breakdown. A few years later he would lock himself up in his bedroom for months on end. He kept a sandbox in there with him.

After years of therapy, Wilson is now remarried and raising two young adopted daughters. His two daughters from his first marriage, Wendy and Carnie, achieved musical success with the group Wilson Phillips.

In Toronto, Wilson was in an offbeat mood. "Put that cigarette out, do you want to start a fire?" he gently disciplined one fan. About 10 minutes into his set, Wilson started feeling chilly, as a cool breeze whipped around the stage.

"I have to stop now, my ears are cold," Wilson said. Then he stood next the keyboard, where he had been sitting, and an assistant came out with a sweater. Wilson held both arms straight out, almost like a child getting dressed for a winter day, as the assistant shoved the sweater over his head.

"I feel better," Wilson said, looking like an over-stuffed Teddy bear.

"Brian is very eccentric but he's so full of music; he just loves being out here and doing this," said Darian Sahanaja, keyboardist with Wilson's band. "He just puts his heart and soul into every show."

Wilson's voice has weakened with age. He has a somewhat glazed expression, has trouble hitting the high notes, and sometimes slurs his lyrics. Despite those failings, Wilson, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Beach Boys, has left an indelible stamp on American music.

It goes a lot deeper than "Fun, Fun, Fun."

Take the heartache of "Caroline No," off the "Pet Sounds" album.

"There's such a haunting sadness to that song," said Craig Matthews, air personality at WHTT-FM 104.1. "Every time I hear that song, it just touches me because I can feel that sadness."

The Beach Boys were known as a good time surf and party band, which sang about cars and girls. Wilson penned such classics as "Be True to Your School," "Help Me Rhonda," "Good Vibrations," "California Girls" and "I Get Around."

But those songs hid Wilson's dark side. He was dominated by an overbearing father and had a fear of people and of failure. Such "Pet Sounds" songs as "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times," "God Only Knows," "I Know There's an Answer" and "That's Not Me" display some of Wilson's inner doubts.

"Considering all he's been through, and that his brothers are dead and he's still writing and performing, I think it's remarkable," Matthews said.

Wilson may not have any choice.

"The music and the people give him something he needs," Sahanaja said, while standing backstage after the Toronto performance. "He feels that love and he wants it.

"The biggest thing with Brian is that he's proud of his music. I mean, think about what this guy has lived through, and he's still up there, and I'm thoroughly convinced it's because he loves being up there."

The Beach Boys, minus the three Wilson brothers and guitarist Al Jardine, are also still touring and will be at Dunn Tire Park Sunday to play after a 1 p.m. Buffalo Bisons baseball game.

Lead singer Mike Love is the remaining Beach Boy, and the music, unlike Wilson's, often seems like an afterthought in live performance.

"What Brian is doing now is not about a show, it's about his music," Sahanaja said. "He's carrying on his message."

The message came through loud and clear when Wilson gave an emotional and poignant version of "In My Room," one of the many non-"Pet Sounds" songs in the concert. Originally written about a teenage boy finding a haven in his bedroom, the song was now an insight into an aging man leaving the sanctity of his cocoon to face the world from the stage once more.

"I'm going to leave you all with a nice little love message so you can feel some love in your hearts," Wilson said, introducing the final song of the two-hour show, "Love and Mercy."

It was another tender number. When it was over the stage lights darkened and the crowd filed out. Nearly a half-hour later, Wilson, carrying a leather travel bag, slowly walked to his tour bus. He was smiling.