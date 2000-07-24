PLANS PROCEED TO BUILD, RENOVATE SCHOOLS

With a state law allowing creative financing of new schools all but guaranteed to take effect this summer, Buffalo Public Schools and city officials are well on their way to hammering out the details of the massive construction plan.

Gov. George E. Pataki soon is expected to sign the special bill crafted for the system that would allow non-traditional financing methods for up to six new schools, said Suzanne Morris, a spokeswoman for Pataki. The bill has not been delivered to the governor, but members of his staff are reviewing it, she said.

At the same time, the system and the city are planning an enormous, citywide school renovation project that could cost more than $600 million.

City and school officials working on both projects through the Joint Schools Construction Board say the cooperative effort shown so far should help in acquiring financing.

"You have a great array of stakeholders with one purpose: to do these construction projects," City Comptroller Anthony R. Nanula said. "In most cities, you can't even get a mayor and a superintendent to sit in the same room together. Everyone is there, in on the commitment, and I think that is the most powerful piece of the equation. I'm confident that we're going to get this done."

Although the overall cost of the two projects might approach $1 billion, working on both at the same time might save a significant amount of money on buildings. At last week's meeting of the Joint Schools Construction Board, members discussed the savings that could result from, for example, buying windows by the hundreds or thousands instead of by the dozens.

"Bulk price means the lowest price," Mayor Anthony M. Masiello said. "You sacrifice no quality."

The switch to thinking about economies of scale is a marked departure for the city and the schools, which have been criticized for financing and planning that built new schools one at a time.

State Sen. Dale M. Volker, R-Depew, sees a change for the better in the way the city and the schools worked together to get the construction bill passed.

"Everybody was trying to pull their weight," he said. "And this was something that was not altogether easy, and I think it worked very well."

Under the new legislation, the state authorizes the city and schools to seek various kinds of financing, including having a developer build a school and then leasing it back to the city.

The city previously floated bond issues to finance new schools, but that method is considered cumbersome and slow because bonds for schools have to be balanced against all the other projects the city is financing at any point.

The districtwide renovation effort was sparked by a one-time offer from the state Education Department that guaranteed reimbursements on nearly 95 percent of the renovation costs.

The city schools already have locked in the special reimbursement rate by filing its plan by the deadline.