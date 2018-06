Christina Boody, 9, of Cheektowaga, gets help from Kmart employee Jarred Dessoye of West Seneca as she drives a battery-powered miniature race car on a course at Kmart in West Seneca. For each child who crossed the finish line, Kmart donated $5 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Erie County. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at stores in Erie and Niagara counties.