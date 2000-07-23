The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the Buffalo-area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The News, Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday.

MONDAY

The Buffalo After-Five Club will hold its Special Guest Night at 6:30 p.m. in the Amherst Holiday Inn, 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Mark Buehlman, vice president of Rock Environmental Center, will discuss "Trials of a Searcher," and Dave Trackley from the state Department of Transportation will present "Returning the Otter to its Native Habitat." Music will be provided by Lisa and Rohn Vogan of Lockport. The cost is $13.50. For reservations, call 692-8537.

TUESDAY

The Executive Marketing Team, a business networking group, will meet from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Amherst Pepsi Center, 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Williamsville. Visitors are welcome. For reservations, phone Steve Cotter at 662-6512, Ext. 434.

The Canisius College Center for Entrepreneurship will offer a workshop titled "Increasing Sales by Leveraging Customer Data" today and Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Canisius Center at Amherst, 300 Corporate Parkway, Amherst. To register, call 862-4600.

Consulting Task Force will host a free online Executive Briefing on "Increase and Quality of Your Leads" from 1 to 2 p.m. The events can be accessed on the Internet via CTF's web site at www.consulting-task-force.com. For information, phone 634-7013.

WEDNESDAY

Consulting Task Force and Greater Buffalo Savings Bank will present a Build Your Business Seminar titled "Financing the Growth of Your Business" from 8:20 to 9:30 a.m. in the bank's board room, 47 Court St. Louis Sidoni, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank, will speak. The cost is $25 for up to three people and includes breakfast. For reservations, phone 854-4272 or e-mail to mpalmer@gbsb.com.

THURSDAY

The Western New York Business Network, a networking group for sales professionals, will meet at 7:45 a.m. at Shannon Pub, 5050 Main St., Snyder. New members welcome. For information, phone Mark Connolly at 893-4774.

The Rotary Club of Buffalo will hold a luncheon meeting at 12:15 p.m. at the Harbour Club in HSBC Arena. There will be a program on the Pan Am Exposition Centennial. The cost is $12. The public is welcome. For information or reservations, phone Jeff Hawkes at 854-3397.

FRIDAY

Northern Networkers Chapter of BNI, a business referral organization, will hold a breakfast meeting from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Country Kitchen, 2075 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. For information or reservations, phone David Peters at 882-0666.

Consulting Task Force will sponsor an Executive Briefing on "Financing the Growth of Your Business -- Using Equity" from 8 to 9 a.m. at its office, 37 N. Union Road, Williamsville. The cost is $25 for up to three people and includes breakfast. For reservations, phone 634-7013.

Downtown Toastmasters, a public speaking group, will meet from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the 19th floor executive board room of M&T Bank, One M&T Plaza. Visitors welcome; free continental breakfast and underground parking. Phone Veronica Hogle at 835-5078.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

August 1

The Rotary Club of Buffalo-Sunrise will hold a breakfast meeting from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Radisson Suites, 601 Main St. The cost is $12 for members and visiting Rotarians; guests free. For reservations, phone Greg Norton at 847-8170.

Consulting Task Force will host a free online Executive Briefing on "Financing the Growth of Your Business -- Using Equity" from 1 to 2 p.m. The events can be accessed on the Internet via CTF's web site at www.consulting-task-force.com. For information, phone 634-7013.